Construction on the Martin Public Library is causing confusion for some motorists in Martin.

Due to the ongoing construction on the new library, there is no left turn allowed from University Street onto Lindell Street.

Orange and white traffic barrels are blocking the north lane on Lindell, however some drivers are attempting to travel down that street from University Street causing a safety hazard.

Drivers must make the block and turn left on Central.

Meanwhile, Director of Community and Economic Development Brad Thompson says the City of Martin sweeper is running magnets on the streets around the construction site to pick up any debris that may have gotten in the roadway accidentally.