Life-long learning and inspiration from West TN PBS

Peter Noll (center), General Manager/CEO for West TN PBS, said in an April 26 presentation for Kiwanis that this locally-owned and governed television station reaches more than 18 counties in this area and provides a world of learning and discovery through quality programming, educational services, and online information.

Noll is pictured here with Sandra Holliman (left), administration and finance assistant for West TN PBS.

Kiwanis President Ann Gathers (right) presented a certificate of appreciation for Noll’s visit to the group.

Noll has had many years of experience in television, and he expressed his excitement about now working with public television in West Tennessee.

He also expressed gratitude for the work that has been done to strengthen public television in West Tennessee and said that with continued donations from viewers, the local television station will be able to produce even more local programs, hold additional community education events, and continue to provide viewers with quality arts, entertainment, and documentary programs.

Noll said that West TN PBS (WLJT-TV Channel 11) is a registered nonprofit 501C3 organization and all donations to the station are tax deductible. West TN PBS offers three free TV channels: 11.1—PBS, 11.2—PBS Kids, and 11.3—Create “how to” programs that focus on home, garden, and crafts.

(Anna Clark, Martin Kiwanis Club)