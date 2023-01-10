LIFELINE Blood Services announces “New Year, New You” theme blood drive

LIFELINE Blood Services will host its annual “New Year, New You” theme blood drive Thursday from 9am to 6pm at its Jackson location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.

The first 100 donors will receive a t-shirt and a coupon for a free 24-ounce fruit blend smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Café, located at 1280 Union University Drive.

In addition to Tropical Smoothie Café, LIFELINE is excited to partner up with Jackson Massage and Day Spa as well as 9Round Kickboxing Gym. At the “New Year, New You” blood drive, all donors can enter to win a “Head to Toe” spa package from Jackson Massage and Day Spa and a 90 day Unlimited Membership to 9Round Kickboxing Gym which will include all equipment and much more.

“Did you make a New Year’s Resolution to help others? Giving blood is a great way to do so and has a local impact. Every blood donation saves up to 3 lives!” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE Blood Services.

LIFELINE reminds all community members that West TN patients are depending on us. With the start of the new year, many postponed surgeries are finally being scheduled and carried out, so LIFELINE will experience a dramatically increased usage of blood donations.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties and 14 emergency helicopter service locations. Annually, the Center collects approximately 26,000 blood products (red cell units, platelets, plasma, etc.) to meet the needs of patients. Of that total, 75% of those products are collected on the bloodmobiles across West Tennessee. LIFELINE also provides reference lab and cross-matching services to healthcare facilities. For more information, visit our website: lifelinebloodserv.org