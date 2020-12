Lifeline Blood Services is in need of donors in the area.

Those who can give blood locally can come to South Fulton Baptist Church today from 1:00 until 6:00.

Those who donate blood through December 22nd can register to win one of three $500 gift cards and a 55-inch television.

Catilin Roach, with Lifeline Blood Services, said all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, to identify potential Convalescent Plasma Donors.

If present, the plasma could help critically ill patients.