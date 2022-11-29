LIFELINE Blood Services issues critical appeal for all blood types

LIFELINE Blood Services is issuing a critical appeal for all blood types as West Tennessee’s blood supply is at a critically low level.

“West Tennessee patients rely on your donations for their care, and we experienced a high usage during the holiday weekend. We need those donations now more than ever. We cannot manufacture blood products, so please consider donating TODAY!” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE Blood Services.

The shortage is caused by several issues and is a problem nationwide, which hinders LIFELINE’s ability to import blood from other blood centers. From an individual perspective, many donors have fallen out of the habit of giving. Holiday schedules can interfere with donors’ schedules as well.

Reid adds, “This is a critical shortage, and we need everyone to donate at either our Jackson or Dyersburg Center or on one of our bloodmobiles in order to save lives. You never know when you will be the one on the receiving end in the hospital needing blood.”

LIFELINE Blood Services, located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. The Dyersburg Center is located at 1130 HWY 51 Bypass, Suite 19 & 20, and is open Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The rest of this week’s Community Mobile Blood Drives are listed below:

Wednesday, Nov. 30 Bethel Springs Elementary School – 12 pm to 5 pm

Thursday, Dec. 1 Paris: First United Methodist Church –12 pm to 6pm Huntingdon: Cash Saver – 1 pm to 6 pm

Friday, Dec. 2 South Fulton: First Community Bank –1:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Sunday, Dec. 4 Jackson: Northside Assembly of God – 8:30 am to 12 pm

LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties, including 17 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations.