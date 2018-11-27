LIFELINE Blood Services is issuing an emergency plea for blood donations after learning that its blood supply is dangerously low.

CEO John Miller said in a press release that, as of Tuesday, the blood center was about 140 donations behind what the supply should be for a three-day inventory.

The center is low on blood supply for all blood types, but negative blood types are especially needed.

LIFELINE Blood Services provides blood to 16 hospitals and eight air-evacuation units in 18 counties in West Tennessee.

Interested donors can visit LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson Monday through Friday from 9:00 to 6:00 and Saturday from 9:00 to 1:00.

LIFELINE is also hosting the following mobile blood drives this week: Thursday from noon to 4:00 at West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, and Friday from noon to 5:00 at First Bank in Camden.

