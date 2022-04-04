Lifeline Blood Services welcomes Melinda Reid as new Marketing Manager

Lifeline Blood Services announced Monday that Melinda Reid will serve as its new Marketing Manager.

Reid replaces Caitlin Roach, who had served as Lifeline’s Marketing Manager since 2020.

“We are so excited to welcome Melinda to our team,” said Tonya Johnson, Director of Community Services. “She brings so much to the table—from her background in nonprofits to a strong eye for messaging to her commitment to our community. She’s already proven to be an asset to our team.”

Reid, a Jackson native and graduate of Jackson Central-Merry, earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an emphasis in graphic design from Mississippi State University. She joins Lifeline Blood Services from Adoration Home Health where she served as an account executive. She was previously the Executive Director for Jackson Arts Council for 8 years.

“Lifeline has been a vital part of our community for the last 75 years, and I am honored to be part of an organization that has impacted so many people,” said Reid. “I look forward to growing our footprint across West Tennessee and educating others on why blood donation is critical to saving lives.”

Reid has extensive involvement in the community. She is President Nominee for Jackson Rotary Club, a 2010 graduate of Leadership Jackson, and a past board member of Leadership University. She also held leadership positions within Jackson Cotillion Club and Jackson Service League. Reid was also recognized as the recipient of Jackson Award for The Arts in 2018 and was named one of Mayor Scott Conger’s Most Influential Women in Jackson in 2021. She is currently active in the West TN Chapter of Mississippi State University, the Jackson Alumni Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha, and the Public Arts Commission.

About Lifeline Blood Services: Today, Lifeline provides blood services to 20 West Tennessee counties and two regional areas, supplying 17 local hospitals and 14 air ambulances. Annually, the Center collects approximately 26,000 blood products (red cell units, platelets, plasma, etc.) to meet the needs of patients. Lifeline also provides reference lab and cross-matching services to healthcare facilities.