The LIFELINE Bloodmobile is in the area this week collecting donations for LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee.

Wednesday, the LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be at the Tennessee Soybean Festival from 4:00 until 7:00 in downtown Martin.

The bloodmobile will also be in Paris Thursday from noon until 6:00 at First United Methodist Church.

Friday, LIFELINE will be in McKenzie at the Fred’s Super Dollar Store from noon until 6:00 and at Reelfoot Walk-In Clinic in Dyersburg from 1:00 until 6:00.

And on Saturday, the LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be in Union City at Discovery Park from 10:00 until 2:00.

Each year patients in the 19 West Tennessee hospitals served by LIFELINE Blood Services require 27,000 units of blood and blood products.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...