The first stops of National Volunteer Blood Donor Month for the LIFELINE Bloodmobile are in the area today and tomorrow.

LIFELINE spokesperson Cherie (shuh-REE) Parker says the Bloodmobile will be at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City today from 10:00 until noon, West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin from 2:00 until 6:00, and First United Methodist Church in Paris from noon until 6:00.

Tomorrow, the LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be at the Save-A-Lot in McKenzie from noon until 5:00.

All donors will receive a “Chill Out, Give Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt.