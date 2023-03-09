LIFELINE Bloodmobile in Martin Monday, all blood types needed but critical appeal for O-positive and negative, B-positive and negative

The LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be in Martin Monday as LIFELINE is seeing a decline in blood donations and is in critical need of O-positive and O-negative and B-positive and B-negative blood types.

LIFELINE Marketing Manager Melinda Reid says 75 percent of the blood supply is donated at mobile blood drives.

LIFELINE is working to get blood donations back to pre-pandemic levels; a nationwide problem which hinders LIFELINE’s ability to import blood from other blood centers.

The LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be at E.W. James and Sons in Martin on Monday, from noon until 6:00, with all donors receiving a t-shirt and voucher from ZAXBY’s in Martin for a free Big Zax snack meal, while supplies last.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties, including 18 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations and 1 ground ambulance service.