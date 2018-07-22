The LIFELINE Bloodmobile is making stops in four northwest Tennessee communities this week.

LIFELINE is at HealthQuest in Union City Monday from 1:00 to 7:00.

Tuesday, LIFELINE will be in Bruceton at Life Care Center from 11:00 to 3:00.

The LIFELINE Bloodmobile will also be at Anytime Fitness in Dyersburg Wednesday from 2:00 to 6:00.

And on Friday, LIFELINE will be in Newbern at First United Methodist Church from noon until 6:00.

Each year patients in the 19 West Tennessee hospitals served by LIFELINE Blood Services require 27,000 units of blood and blood products.

