LIFELINE facing critical blood shortage

LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee is once again asking for blood donations as Marketing Manager Caitlyn Roach says LIFELINE, like much of the nation, is facing a critically huge blood shortage.

Miss Roach also says that due to staffing issues, LIFELINE can only send out two bloodmobiles a day instead of the usual three.

The LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be in the Town of Dyer Thursday from noon until 6:00 and at E.W. James and Sons in Martin on Monday from noon until 6:00.

Blood donors are also entered for a chance to win a new car from Joe Mahan Ford in Paris.

LIFELINE Blood Services provides much-needed blood to 20 West Tennessee counties, including 17 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations.