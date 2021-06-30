LIFELINE facing critical blood shortage

Entering the month of July, LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee is once again asking for blood donations.

Marketing Manager Caitlin Roach says LIFELINE, like much of the nation, is facing a critically huge blood shortage.

She adds that due to staffing issues, LIFELINE can only send out two bloodmobiles a day instead of the usual three.

The LIFELINE Bloodmobile will be in Paris Thursday from noon until 6:00 at First United Methodist Church, and in McKenzie Friday from noon until 6:00 at Save-A-Lot.

LIFELINE Blood Services provides much-needed blood to 20 West Tennessee counties, including 17 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations.