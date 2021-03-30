LIFELINE in dire need of blood donors

LIFELINE Blood Services is in dire need of blood donors.

Marketing Manager Caitlyn Roach says numbers are down in ways that people who have worked at LIFELINE for decades have never seen.

Roach says LIFELINE needs a constant supply of donors to meet demand and is challenging first-time donors to step up and donate to help.

There are several local Bloodmobile stops in the coming days.

Thursday, LIFELINE will be at First Methodist Church in Paris from noon until 6:00 and at Cash Saver in Huntingdon from 1:00 until 6:00.

Friday, the LIFELINE Bloodmobile will make a stop at Food Rite in Newbern and at Martin Walmart from 12:30 to 5:30.

LIFELINE will also be at Lowe’s in Union City on Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00.

LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee is the sole supplier of blood to 17 hospitals and 14 air ambulances across 20 counties.