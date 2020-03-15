LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee is issuing an emergency need for blood.

LIFELINE CEO John Miller says with the emergence of COVID-19, blood drives have been canceled and that the blood supply has reached levels that are causing grave concern for its communities.

Miller adds that without response from citizens, it’s very likely surgeries will be canceled.

LIFELINE officials ask those who currently have blood drives scheduled, to not cancel them.

Miller says LIFELINE Blood Services sanitizes all bloodmobiles and the fixed site location daily.

LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 to 6:00

If you live outside the Jackson area, check their website at lifelinebloodserv.org, to see when a bloodmobile will be in your community.

To get more information about how to give blood, call 731-427-4431.