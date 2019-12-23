LIFELINE Blood Services is issuing an urgent need for Type-O blood today.

Public Relations Coordinator Cherie Parker says there is not enough Type-O blood for patients in need this week.

Parker says that recently, West Tennessee has experienced several incidents that have depleted the supply of O-positive and O-negative blood, and that LIFELINE has had to call on other Blood Centers for help.

Officials at LIFELINE are pleading with all blood donors, especially those with O-negative and O-positive blood, to donate blood today at E.W. James in Union City from 1:00 to 7:00.