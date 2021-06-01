LIFELINE Says Blood Supplies Still in Critical Need

Area residents will have the chance to help replenish blood supplies.

LIFELINE Blood Services has announced several blood drive locations this week.

On June 1st, donors can give in Union City from 9:00 until 12:00 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, and at Martin Volunteer Hospital from 2:00 until 5:00.

A blood drive will also take place at the Gibson County Courthouse from 12:00 until 5:30.

On Wednesday, LIFELINE will be back in Union City at Lowe’s from 1:00 until 6:00.

On Thursday, a blood drive will take place in Paris from 12:00 until 6:00, at the First United Methodist Church, and First Community Bank, in Martin, will host a blood drive on Friday from 12:30 until 5:30.