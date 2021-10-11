October 11, 2021
LIFELINE seeks donors for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma

LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee is seeking more donors for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.

Marketing Manager Caitlin Roach says because local hospitals have ran through the majority of their COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma supply, LIFELINE needs to collect more to help treat those who are seriously ill with COVID-19.

Miss Roach says determining eligibility will be much more complicated this time around, so they’re are asking those who think they may qualify to contact LIFELINE.

If you’ve had COVID-19 in the last six months, you may be eligible to donate COVID Convalescent Plasma at the LIFELINE center in Jackson.

Steve James

