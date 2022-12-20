LIFELINE “Spirit of Christmas Eve” blood drive

LIFELINE Blood Centers in Jackson and Dyersburg will be open Christmas Eve for the “Spirit of Christmas Eve” Blood Drive.

The Jackson center will be open 9am to 6pm and the Dyersburg center will be open 8am to 4pm on Saturday, December 24.

Upon a successful donation, donors will be able to choose from a list of approved local nonprofits who are partnering with LIFELINE on the blood drive. The nonprofit which the donor chooses will receive a $10 donation from LIFELINE.

The following are partnering non-profits for Jackson: Salvation Army, United Way, RIFA, Scarlet Rope, Keep My Hood Good, Jackson Exchange, Hope Recovery, WRAP, Area Relief, and Helping Hands.

The following are partnering non-profits for Dyersburg: Paws to Care, Coach’s Place, DC Humane Society, DL CASA, Life Choices, and Matthew 25:40.

“Our hope is that donors will bring in their families who are in town for the holidays to donate. Also, that our partnering nonprofits will also promote and encourage their staff, board members, and constituents to come donate and that we will have a great impact on our community with our financial contributions. We experience blood shortages around the holidays, so we especially want to ask donors to take the time to be a Holiday Hero and donate!” shares Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties and 14 emergency helicopter service locations.

Annually, the Center collects approximately 26,000 blood products (red cell units, platelets, plasma, etc.) to meet the needs of patients. Of that total, 75% of those products are collected on the bloodmobiles across West Tennessee.

LIFELINE also provides reference lab and cross-matching services to healthcare facilities. For more information, visit lifelinebloodserv.org