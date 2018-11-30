The City of Martin is lighting up the downtown Saturday night with the “Light Up Martin” Christmas event, featuring the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks.

Director of Community Development Brad Thompson tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Thompson says the goal of Saturday’s event is not to just showcase downtown Martin, but to create memories for families and especially children.

Saturday’s events also include an open house at the Martin Library with a screening of the movie, “The Polar Express,” and several food trucks.

Thunderbolt Radio and Digital is one of the warming station sponsors at Saturday’s event.

