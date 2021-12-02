“Light Up Martin” Christmas event Saturday

Downtown Martin will be glowing with Christmas spirit Saturday night as the City of Martin host the “Light Up Martin” event, with the lighting of the Christmas tree and fireworks.

The “Light Up Martin” celebration begins at 4:00 Saturday afternoon with City of Martin Director of Economic and Community Development Brad Thompson telling Thunderbolt Radio News…

Thompson says the goal of Saturday’s event is not to just showcase downtown Martin, but to create memories for families and especially children.

Free amusement rides begin Thursday afternoon and run through Saturday night.

Also on Saturday night, patrons can enjoy creating s’mores at fire pit stations set up around Festival Park.