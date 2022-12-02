“Light Up Martin” to feature tree lighting, fireworks Saturday night at Festival Park

The City of Martin will kick off Christmas Saturday afternoon at Festival Park in Downtown Martin.

Camille Noe with the City of Martin tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the fun events happening downtown Saturday.

(AUDIO)

And she says there’ll be some lively Christmas music and entertainment leading up to the tree lighting and fireworks Saturday night.

(AUDIO)

Noe says her favorite part of the event is just seeing the community come together.

(AUDIO)

Saturday’s “Light Up Martin” event begins at 4:00 at Festival Park.