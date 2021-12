A crowd of people gathered at the Obion County courthouse to take part in the “Lighting of the Christmas Tree”.

The night featured music by the Obion County Children’s Chorus and Voices of UCES, a visit from Santa Clause, along with the lighting of the tree by the “Pride of Obion County” Glenda Chrisp, and Union City student Levi Rogers.

Joe Ward served as the emcee of the event.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)