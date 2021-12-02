“Lighting of the Tree” and Christmas Parade in Union City

A big day of Christmas events is scheduled in Union City today.

“Main Street Christmas” will be held in the downtown area, with shops opening at 10:00 and food trucks serving the public beginning at 11:00.

From 4:00 until 6:00, pictures with Santa Claus will be held at the courthouse, followed at 6:00 with the annual “Lighting of the Christmas Tree” on the courthouse square.

Individuals around the area are then urged to line the streets on First Street, as the Christmas parade will begin at 7:00.

The parade route will begin at the Reelfoot Shopping Center and move north to Main Street.

Participants can begin line-up at 5:30.

All parade participants are reminded that no throwing of candy will be allowed, due to safety issues with children.