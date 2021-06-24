Lightning Safety Awareness for Outdoor Sporting Events

The National Weather Service campaign of “National Lighting Safety Awareness Week” continues.

Today, Weather Service officials are highlighting safety during outdoor sporting events.

Based on cases documented by the National Weather Service in recent years, about 30 people are killed by lightning each year and hundreds more are injured.

About two thirds of the deaths are associated with outdoor recreational activities.

Weather Service officials say sporting events should be suspended when lighting is seen, when thunder is heard or skys look threatening.

Play should also remain stopped until at least 30 minutes following the last sight of lightning in an area.