Lightning Safety Awareness Week Tip for Wednesday

The National Weather Service campaign of “National Lighting Safety Awareness Week” continues through Saturday.

Wednesday, Weather Service officials are highlighting safe indoor practices during lightning.

Reports show there are three main ways that lightning can enter a structure, those being by a direct strike, through wires or pipes, and through metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring.

During thunderstorms, Weather Service reports say it is important to stay off of corded telephones, and to not touch equipment such as computers or televisions.

For safety reasons, individuals are to never wash hands, dishes or take showers during thunderstorms.