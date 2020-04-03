The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Graves County Road Department have closed Martin Road at the Obion Creek Branch Bridge in southern Graves County, and officials say the closure could be long-term.

Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the Martin Road Obion Creek Branch Bridge was ordered closed after an inspection found additional deterioration of the bridge substructure. Martin Road (County Road 1214) runs between KY 303 and KY 83 just south of the Cuba community.

The bridge is near the south end of Martin Road (County Road 1214) .

The Obion Creek Branch Bridge has been restricted to a 3-ton load limit for some time which restricted it to passenger vehicles only. KYTC bridge inspectors had been running a safety check on the structure about every 6 months. During one of those regular checks this week, an inspector found additional deterioration of timber pilings that support the structure had made it unsafe for travel.

The bridge is closed until further notice and will likely be a long-term closure.