Continued COVID-19 concerns will alter ticket availability for Union City Middle School basketball games on the road this season.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said opposing schools will limit the number of tickets given to Middle School fans and none will be available at the door.

Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be a reduction in the overall size of game attendance at away games.

Union City Middle School players and cheerleaders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for their families, with any remaining tickets then available to the general public.

Those interested in attending a Middle School away basketball game are encouraged to contact the school office.

Hutchens said there will be attendance limitations for Middle School home games played at Marty Sisco Gymnasium on the High School campus.