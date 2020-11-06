COVID-19 concerns have prompted Union City High School to institute guidelines and protocols regarding attendance at basketball games for the season.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the capacity of 1,200 people at Marty Sisco Gymnasium will be reduced to 450 this season.

The decision was made by Principal Jacob Cross to keep spectators at a safe distance from one another.

Hutchens said there will be no assigned seating nor sectioned designated areas, and fans will be encouraged to socially distance as much as possible.