After closing off visitation in March, nursing home and long-term care facilities in Tennessee will open up limited visitation beginning Monday.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy says…

Dr. Piercy asks families and visitors to have patience with facilities as they prepare to re-open.

Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Center Administrator David McBride told the Thunderbolt Radio Newsroom that he’s expecting the state to issue more detailed information for facilities this week.