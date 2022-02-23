Lindenwood University to join the OVC in 2022-23

Lindenwood University has accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference on July 1.

Lindenwood joins Arkansas at Little Rock, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri State, SIU Edwardsville, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin as OVC full member institutions.

Located in St. Charles, Missouri, Lindenwood marks only the 24th full-time member in the 74-year history of the OVC.

Lindenwood, which currently competes at the NCAA Division II level, will begin its reclassification process to the NCAA Division I level during the 2022-23 academic year, when they will be included in OVC regular season schedules and be eligible to compete in OVC Championships. Lindenwood will be eligible to earn automatic bids to NCAA Championships beginning in 2026-27, its first full season of full Division I membership.

Since joining the NCAA, Lindenwood has won four National Championships and in 2017, ranked sixth in the NCAA Directors’ Cup, which included five team conference titles. In the NCAA era, Lindenwood has claimed three regional championships, 31 conference titles (including football titles in 2019 and 2021), and eight conference tournament championships. Lindenwood has garnered 13 individual national champions at the NCAA level. In addition to the individual achievement, six student-athlete have earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award for academic and athletic success throughout the season. Lindenwood’s NCAA sport programs have combined for a 3.0 GPA or higher since the start of the 2013-14 school year.

Founded in 1948, the OVC is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee and been located in the Nashville metropolitan area since 1979.