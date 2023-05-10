Line-up announced for Tennessee Soybean Festival

Cheap Trick, Brothers Osborne, and Russell Dickerson will play the WK&T Amphitheater at this year’s 30th Annual

Tennessee Soybean Festival in Martin.

Cheap Trick performs Thursday, September 7th at 7:00. The band has been together since 1973 and is known for their hits, “Surrender,” “I Want You to Want Me,” and “The Flame.” They were inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2016.

Brothers Osborne will take the stage on Friday, September 8th. The sibling duo has released three studio albums since 2016, winning multiple ACM and CMA awards and a Grammy.

Union City’s Russell Dickerson will play Saturday, September 9th. Dickerson’s song, “Yours” went to No. 1 in 2018, followed by three more No. 1 singles.

Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now at tnsoybeanfestival.org.