High School Basketball
Lions Club Christmas Tournament
SCORES
Girls
Trenton Peabody 47 Gleason 35
Westview 79 Haywood 44
Arlington 74 Halls 26
West Carroll 55 Lake County 35
Boys
Briarcrest 60 Bolivar 59 In overtime
Trenton Peabody 70 Westview 61
Union City 66 West Carroll 42
Obion County 56 Bradford 53
Girls @ Westview High School
Halls vs. Lake County 10:00
Arlington vs. West Carroll 1:00
Gleason vs. Haywood 4:00 (for 3rd Place)
Peabody vs. Westview 7:00 (Championship)
Boys @ Martin Middle School
West Carroll vs. Bradford 11:30
Union City vs. Obion Central 2:30
Bolivar vs. Westview 5:30 (for 3rd Place) Briarcrest vs. Peabody 8:00 (Championship)