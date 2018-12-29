The second day of the Lion’s Club Tournament featured seven games at Westview.

West Carroll’s girls overtook Fulton City by a score of 45 to 26, followed by a 52 to 39 win for Hillcrest’s boys against Gleason.

McKenzie’s girls take the next game from Sacred Hearts with a lead of 57 to 28, and Gibson County’s girls win over Gleason by 42 to 35.

Hillcrest’s boys beat West Carroll with a score of 58 to 45 before Westview’s girls win over Henry County by 53 to 40.

The final game of the night ended in a victory for the boys’ team of Gibson County against Westview with a narrow lead of 41 to 40.