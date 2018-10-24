The Dresden Lions defeated the county-rival Gleason Bulldogs 61-8 Friday to keep their postseason hopes alive.

As the regular season winds down, most teams have had to battle through injuries at some point and no team has had more costly injuries than Dresden. With a five-game losing streak in the back of their minds, Head Coach Levi Estes told Thunderbolt News how he improvised with his backfield this week.

Weakley County had fall break two weeks ago, which was Dresden’s bye week. Coach Estes talked about how he used that time to turn up the competition within the team, and prepare for the final two regional matchups of the season that could propel the Lions into the playoffs.

Humboldt is the last team standing in the way of Dresden making the playoffs for the 8th straight year, and Coach Estes explained what his team would have to do to take care of business this week.

Kickoff for the Lions and Vikings is set for this Friday at 7:00.

