Liquor-by-the-Drink, Councilman, Alderman and Mayors Races on Obion County Ballot

Voters in Obion County will go to the polls on Tuesday for the State and Federal General Election.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said early voting drew 3,809 votes, which is usually about 50-percent received for the entire election.(AUDIO)

Ms. Schlager said the local ballot will have contested races to attract voters to the polls.(AUDIO)

In the City of Union City, two Councilman seats are being opposed.

In Ward 1, Jim Rippy is being opposed by Ethan McGee, with Cody Martin being opposed by Hal Mosier in Ward 4.

In the Union City School Board at-large race, Dr. John Clendenin is being opposed by Mack Moore.

In the Alderman race in Kenton, seven candidates are seeking six seats on the board.

Those running for office include Harold Banks, Sheila Barnes, Jesse Griggs, Steve Hilton, Tim Johns, Wade Simpson and Glen Zarecor.

In the Mayor’s race for the Town of Obion, Rodney Underwood is being opposed by Angela Beemer.

In the Councilman race in Obion, 10 candidates are seeking to fill the six board seats.

Those running for office includes Patsy Barker, Shane DePriest, Susie Evans, Terry Ledbetter, Betsy Long, Bobby Lucas, Richard Lyons, Dawn Priest, Steve Sherfield and Butch Taylor.

Liquor referendums are also on the ballot for Obion and South Fulton, which will give voters the option to vote for, or against, the legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises.

Voters in Obion County have 12 polling sites for voting day on Tuesday.

Live election returns from Obion County and Weakley County can be heard starting at 7:00 on Mix 101.3 WCMT.