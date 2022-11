A split decision was made in Obion County pertaining to the referendum of liquor-by-the-drink in two municipalities.

Final numbers from both early voting, and Tuesday’s election day voting, showed South Fulton voters casting ballots in favor of the alcohol measure, 353-to-194.

In the Town of Obion, the opportunity to have liquor-by-the-drink had a different outcome, as voters cast ballots against the measure, 152-to-140.