Lisa Marie Presley to be Buried at Graceland in Memphis

The Associated Press has reported that Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland in Memphis.

The 54 year old daughter of Elvis Presley died Thursday, just hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

A singer-songwriter herself, Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born.

She made trips to the city for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death.

Elvis Presley was found dead in his Graceland home at age 42 on August 16th of 1977.

Lisa Marie was in Memphis this past Sunday, on what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

Her final resting place will be next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020, said a representative of actor Riley Keough, who is Presley’s daughter.

Fans paid their respects at Graceland’s gates on Friday, writing messages on the stone wall, leaving flowers and sharing memories of Elvis Presley’s only child, who was one of the last remaining touchstones to the icon.

Lisa Marie retained ownership of the Graceland mansion, the 13 acres around it, and items inside the home. Her son, her father and other members of the Presley family are buried there.