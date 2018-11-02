The UT Martin men’s basketball team displayed a high-powered offense Thursday night against St. Louis College of Pharmacy, breezing through a 113-47 victory in its only exhibition of the 2018-19 season.

Kevin Little paced seven Skyhawks who cracked double-figures in the scoring column, as the Colorado State transfer piled up 27 points (including an 8-of-11 performance from three-point land) and a game-high seven assists in 23 minutes of play.

As a team, the Skyhawks shot 57 percent (45-of-79), including an even 50 percent clip from beyond the three-point arc (15-of-30). UT Martin outrebounded the Eutectics by a 65-31 margin and held St. Louis College of Pharmacy to 9.4 percent shooting (3-for-32) from three-point range.

Little’s sixth trifecta of the first half gave the Skyhawks a 59-24 advantage at the break. Dove then helped UT Martin continue to dominate as the junior forward out of Cleveland, Ohio tallied nine points and 13 rebounds in 14 second-half minutes.

The Skyhawks open the 2018-19 season on Tuesday, November 6 when they play host to in-state NAIA opponent Cumberland. Tip-off is 7:30 at the Elam Center, following the 5:30 UT Martin women’s game against Samford.

