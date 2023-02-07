Littleford and Currie-Jelks earn OVC Player of the Week honors

The UT Martin women’s basketball team earned a pair of OVC weekly honors for the second consecutive week as sophomore guard Shae Littleford was named OVC Player of the Week while forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks snagged her sixth OVC Freshman of the Week honor.

A native of Charleston, Illinois, Littleford put on a show in her home state last week before continuing her offensive outburst in the Show Me State. Littleford averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals against SIUE and Lindenwood last week. She was effective from the floor where she shot 51.5 percent (17-of-33) while also knocking down 5-of-12 three-point attempts. Meanwhile, she cashed in all 10 of her free throw opportunities on the way to back-to-back 20-point efforts. She began the week with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals against SIUE. Then against Lindenwood, she set a new career-high with a game-best 29 points while also adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Hailing from Jackson, Tennessee, Currie-Jelks is a repeat recipient of the league’s freshman of the week honor after claiming them in back-to-back weeks and for the sixth time this season. She is one of just four players in program history to claim five or more in a single season. The forward earned her recognition by averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while making 54.2 percent of her field goal attempts. She began the week with 13 points and four rebounds in the win over SIUE before tallying a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds against Lindenwood.

The tandem returns to action Thursday night when capping off their four-game road trip with a matchup at OVC leader Eastern Illinois. Airtime is at 4:30 on WCMT with tip-off at 5:00.