The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for live Christmas trees following the season.

The departments “Christmas for the Fishes” program uses the holiday trees at area lakes for fish attractors.

Repurposing the used cut Christmas trees gives Kentucky’s underwater inhabitants new homes.

Donated trees must be free of all lights, tinsel, ornaments and other decorations.

Fish and Wildlife officials have designated 39 drop-off spots across the state for the trees.

In Western Kentucky, those wanting to donated their live trees can take them to Carson Park in Paducah, the Ballard County Wildlife Management Area, Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation, and to Kess Creek Park in Mayfield.

Reports said over 3,000 trees were donated last year.

Trees will be accepted from December 26th through mid-January.