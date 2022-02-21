Live United Week kicks off in Weakley County next month

United Way of West Tennessee’s Live United Week kicks off next month in Weakley County.

For the ninth year, United Way is partnering with Parker Hannifin in Greenfield and Stanley Black and Decker, formerly MTD, in Martin for the campaign which runs March 14th through the 21st to benefit all Weakley County partner nonprofits.

In conjunction with Live United, United Way and Weakley County will be hosting a barbecue luncheon and lawnmower giveaway.

The barbecue luncheon will be Tuesday, March 15th and Friday, March 18th from 11:00 to 1:00 at Parker Hannifin in Greenfield.

United Way Weakley County Resource Director Megan Houston says community members should pre-order by March 11th. Delivery will also be available.

On Thursday, March 14th, community members can donate at Parker Hannifin, WE CARE Ministries, or on the United Way of West Tennessee website to receive tickets for an XT2-LX42 Cub Cadet lawn mower from Stanley Black and Decker, formerly MTD.

All contributions stay in Weakley County.