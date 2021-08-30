Load Restriction Issued for Fulton County Bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has placed a three-ton load limit on the KY-1129 Brush Creek Bridge in Fulton County.

The bridge is located at mile point 7.69, and is now restricted after an inspection found deterioration of the bridge substructure.

Transportation officials say signs indicating the new load rating will be erected as soon as possible.

The three-ton load limit restricts the bridge to vehicles no heavier than a passenger vehicle or pickup truck.

In coming weeks, District 1 engineers will be conducting a further evaluation of the bridge substructure to determine if it can be repaired, or should be replaced.