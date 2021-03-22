Local Accountant Gives Tax Information on Unemployment and Stimulus

Many people are questioning the tax liability of both unemployment benefits, and stimulus checks, which were were received during the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

For those who lost their jobs due to the virus, and received both state unemployment and a federal supplement, the recently passed American Rescue Plan has changed their tax liability.

Al Creswell, with Alexander Thompson Arnold in Union City, explained the responsibility of tax payers when filing their taxes this year.(AUDIO)

Creswell also explained the liability of filing taxes following the issuance of the stimulus checks.(AUDIO)

The Internal Revenue Service has added one month to the tax filing deadline this year, with May 17th now the scheduled filing date.