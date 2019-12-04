American Legion Post 55 in Martin is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.

Post 55 was chartered on December 16, 1919, the same year the national American Legion began.

Post 55 Adjutant Sabrina Bates tells Thunderbolt Radio News what the American Legion is.

Bates says the four units of the Legion all contribute services to the local community, from assisting veterans with their needs, to raising funds to help buy gifts for needy children.

With the 100th anniversary, the Post 55 has planned a celebration for this Saturday night.

Following the All-American Family Dinner, Chuck Garrett and Midnight Point will be performing from 8:00 to midnight in the lounge.

American Legion Post 55 is located at 221 Central Street in Martin.