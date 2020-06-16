The local area has seen a recent increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

In Obion County, the number of positive cases since March 28th has increased to 67.

Of the total cases, the Tennessee Department of Health indicates 41 have recovered.

As of Tuesday’s report, Weakley County has now recorded 32 cases, with 27 of those considered as recovered.

Dyer County has crossed over the 100 case mark with 106.

Department of Health reports show 60 of those are recovered.

Shelby County currently has the highest amount of coronavirus cases with 7,104, which includes 155 deaths.

For the period, Tennessee as a state has 31,612 positive cases, with 20,710 recovered.