Local Area Will “Spring Forward” Early Sunday Morning

Area residents are reminded to move their clocks forward one hour at bedtime on Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time will officially arrive in the local area at 2:00 Sunday morning.

Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday in March, which will mean longer daylight hours in the evening.

Due to the federal passage of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, Daylight Saving Time remains in affect until the first Sunday in November.

So this year, clocks will “fall back” to Standard Time on November 6th.