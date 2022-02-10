Local athletes among Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards finalists

Several local athletes are among the finalists for the TSSAA Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.

Gleason’s Alayna Anderson and McKenzie’s Savannah Davis are finalists for Class 1A Miss Basketball along with Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey.

Westview’s Jada Harrison and Gibson County’s Madison Hart are finalists for Class 2A Miss Basketball along with Loretto’s Karly Weathers.

Other West Tennessee athletes named as finalists include TCA’s Olivia Lee for Division II-A Miss Basketball, Middleton’s Roderick Robinson for Class 1A Mr. Basketball, and Jackson South Side’s Ericko Sain II and Fayette-Ware’s JaSteven Walker for Class 3A Mr. Basketball.

The awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the TSSAA at the Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU Monday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public and free of charge.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2021-2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian

Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian

Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic

Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists

Alayna Anderson, Gleason

Savannah Davis, McKenzie

Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka

Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists

Jada Harrison, Westview

Madison Hart, Gibson County

Karly Weathers, Loretto

Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists

Sarah Burton, Clinton

McKenzie Cochran, Page

Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman

Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists

Imari Berry, Clarksville

Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest

Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark

Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS

Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic

Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers

Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy

Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Zach Amonett, Pickett County

Roderick Robinson, Middleton

Grant Strong, Clay County

Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Gavin Burleson, Summertown

Gus Davenport, Cannon County

Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville

Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville

Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side

JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Elijah Bredwood, Bearden

Amarr Knox, Bartlett

Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge