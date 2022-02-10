Local athletes among Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards finalists
Several local athletes are among the finalists for the TSSAA Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.
Gleason’s Alayna Anderson and McKenzie’s Savannah Davis are finalists for Class 1A Miss Basketball along with Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey.
Westview’s Jada Harrison and Gibson County’s Madison Hart are finalists for Class 2A Miss Basketball along with Loretto’s Karly Weathers.
Other West Tennessee athletes named as finalists include TCA’s Olivia Lee for Division II-A Miss Basketball, Middleton’s Roderick Robinson for Class 1A Mr. Basketball, and Jackson South Side’s Ericko Sain II and Fayette-Ware’s JaSteven Walker for Class 3A Mr. Basketball.
The awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the TSSAA at the Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU Monday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public and free of charge.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2021-2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic
Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists
Alayna Anderson, Gleason
Savannah Davis, McKenzie
Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka
Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists
Jada Harrison, Westview
Madison Hart, Gibson County
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists
Sarah Burton, Clinton
McKenzie Cochran, Page
Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman
Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists
Imari Berry, Clarksville
Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest
Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark
Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS
Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers
Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy
Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Zach Amonett, Pickett County
Roderick Robinson, Middleton
Grant Strong, Clay County
Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Gavin Burleson, Summertown
Gus Davenport, Cannon County
Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville
Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side
JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Elijah Bredwood, Bearden
Amarr Knox, Bartlett
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge