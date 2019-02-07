Five West Tennessee area athletes have been named finalists for the 35th Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.

In Class A, Greenfield’s Chloe Moore-McNeil is a finalist for the second straight year, along with TCA’s Macey Lee.

USJ’s Emily Jones is a finalist in Division II-A.

For Mr. Basketball, Peabody’s Ja’darius Harris and Humboldt’s Anthony Jones are finalists in Class A.

The awards will be presented at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University at a date and time to be determined later this month.