Several local athletes will take part in this year’s Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic in Clarksville.

88 of the state’s top senior football players have been selected to play in this year’s game at Austin Peay State University on December 13.

Representing local high schools on the West roster include: Peabody’s Cooper Baugus and Jarel Dickson, Lake County’s Campbell Puckett and Tanner Snyder, South Gibson’s Nolan Stidham and Paxton Terry, Dyersburg’s Sean Harris, and TCA’s Kevin Davis.

Head Coach for the West is South Gibson’s Scott Stidham.

Four practice sessions, a half-day at famed Fort Campbell, home of the famed 101st Airborne Division, and walk-through sessions the day of the game help make up the agenda for those involved in the game.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7:00 at Fortera Stadium.

Area high school football players who are wearing their high school jersey and are accompanied by one of their coaches will be admitted free to the game.